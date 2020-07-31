Miami Marlins’ total COVID-19 cases rise to 20 after another player tests positive

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

(WSVN) - Another Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected people to 20, including 18 players and two staff members.

The team has decided to send infected players and coaches back to Miami from Philadelphia, where the outbreak was detected, on buses.

They began their journey home Friday.

The Marlins season remains suspended through Sunday.

