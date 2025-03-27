MIAMI (WSVN) - Get ready to play ball, South Florida. It’s opening day for your Miami Marlins and the rest of Major League Baseball.

The Fish lost 100 games in the 2024 season, so the franchise re-vamped the entire front office.

Some top players to look for: Pitcher Sandy Alcántara and First Baseman Matt Mervis.

They’ll both be at LoanDepot Park as the Fish take on the Pirates Thursday afternoon.

South Florida legend Dan Marino will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and Flo Rida will perform after the game.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.