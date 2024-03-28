MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s time to play ball as the Miami Marlins, who made the playoffs last season, will finally get it started on their opening day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At loanDeport Park Thursday afternoon, it is expected that a crowd of 37,000 will be in attendance for the game. Fans are also encouraged to make opening day a festive event by bringing bongos, drums, trumpets and flags to the game.

As far as the team goes, the Miami Marlins are ready to start their season.

Skip Schumaker enters his second season as the Marlins manager.

“There’s nothing like major league opening day. There just isn’t,” Schumaker said. “No matter where you’re at in your career, as a manager that’s been around for a little bit, I remember opening day in Dodgers Stadium. When I was there, growing up as a Dodgers fan and then getting to play on opening day there it was a surreal moment.”

The opening day starter will be Jesús Luzardo. The Parkland native had a rough spring training: Four starts and ERA of 5.24.

But now, the games will count.

Luzardo got tickets for 65 family members and friends to be in the stands.

As a kid growing up in South Florida, it’s a dream to pitch opening day for your hometown team.

“This will be my sixth season in the big leagues and I still feel like a kid,” Luzardo said. “I go back to my old high school and hangout with them and I feel like I’m one of them still. But at the same time, I mean, I can see the maturity when I’m on the mound at times and then like, my thought process in between and stuff. I’ve definitely grown in that in the sense, but at the same time, I still feel like I’m a kid.”

The Marlins return two-time All-Star second baseman and two-time batting champions Luis Arráez.

This team will also have a full season with Jake Burger and Josh Bell.

Peter Bendix is in his first season as the Marlins president of baseball operations.

“We feel really good about the group that we have,” Bendix said. “I think there’s a lot of young talent on this team, there’s a lot of talent that can do different things, right. We got speed, we got power, we got guys that that can put the ball in play, we got good defenders and I think it’s about giving those young guys opportunities to show what they can do.”

At loanDepot park, seating at the second level, from sections 201-204, is the all-you-can-eat section. For $52, you can get a seat and an endless amount of popcorn, peanuts, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, soda and water.

Fans could begin to enter the stadium at 2:00 p.m.

The first pitch against the Pirates starts at 4:10 p.m.

