Miami Marlins to host job fair

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins will be hosting a job fair for candidates interested in working in the professional sports industry.

The job fair will be held at Marlins Park at 501 Marlins Way, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Marlins are looking to hire potential candidates for positions in the following areas:

Ballpark Operations

Communications

Creative Services

Events and Promotions

Game Presentation

Grounds

Guest Services

Marketing

Miami Marlins Foundation

Sales and Service

Security

Ticket Operations

Candidates must be 18 years or older to be eligible for the job positions. They are required to dress in business attire and bring several copies of their resume.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Home Plate Garage.

For more information on the job fair as well as job opportunities available

