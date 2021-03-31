Miami Marlins to allow around 9,000 fans into newly renamed stadium for opening day

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s almost time to play ball, Miami! Opening Day for the Miami Marlins is Thursday.

The team is taking extra precautions to allow fans into the stadium.

Officials said there will be plenty of signage throughout the park reminding fans to keep their distance, to wear their masks properly and have tickets ready to display on their cellphones.

The stadium, now renamed loanDepot park, will allow around 9,000 fans into the park for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Two to five individuals will be able to sit as a group in the stadium and each group will be separated 6 feet away from each other.

The stadium will also use drones to disinfect the seats before the first pitch is thrown as well as hours after the game has come to an end.

Miami is the first team in Major League Baseball to use a drone cleaning system in a stadium.

