Miami Marlins to allow 10,000 fans into stadium for opening day

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s almost time to play ball, Miami!

The opening day for the Miami Marlins is Thursday.

The team is taking extra precautions to allow fans into the stadium.

The stadium, now renamed loanDepot Park, will allow 10,000 fans into the park for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Two to five individuals will be able to sit as a group in the stadium and each group will be separated six feet away from each other.

The stadium will also use drones to disinfect the seats before the first pitch is thrown.

