MIAMI (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Miami Marlins are stepping up to the plate to help some less fortunate families.

For many residents in Miami it will now be a happy Thanksgiving.

On Friday, the Miami Marlins teamed up with Feeding South Florida and Tito’s Vodka to distribute more than 1,000 meals.

There was both a drive-through and walk-up option to pick up the meals.

The event started at 4 p.m., and hundreds of people had lined up hours in advance.

“We have to be grateful,” said Elsa Marina Cruz.

Cruz was the first person in line, and she got to the park at 6:30 a.m.

“I am very grateful to the Lord first of all and then to the people that put this together,” said Cruz.

She told 7News she had made sure to wake her friend in time to also get in line.

“Very good for me because I don’t have food,” said Regla Gonzalez.

“If it’s not the pandemic, it’s now the economic crisis,” said Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida. “Rent is going up, cost of food has gone up. The supply hasn’t been able to meet the demand, and so families are really struggling with their minimum wage jobs and making decisions: do I keep a roof over my head, put fuel in the car or do I put food on the table? We’re trying to eliminate that what-if decision of putting food on the table by giving them that food.”

It wasn’t the only event helping folks in need right before the holiday.

Also in Miami, volunteers with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation packed up food and loaded up cars, helping bring Thanksgiving to people in need of a little extra help.

“It’s just a great feeling of helping each other. It’s just amazing,” said Sam Marcushamer, volunteer.

Just down the road, Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also put in some work outside the field, offering a little holiday help serving meals at the Jessie Trice Community Health Center.

“If I can go out on the field and do what I do, I can also come out here show you guys love, show you guys encouragement, you know, just encouragement from the people around me,” he said.

Up in Lauderdale Lakes, the city has partnered with Farm Share working to give residents going through a tough time a Thanksgiving they won’t soon forget.

“It’s good to get something; we weren’t sure we were going to get at Thanksgiving dinner,” said ​Cuthah McLeod.

People 7News spoke with said they were grateful to these South Florida communities trying to do their part during what’s been a difficult time for many.

Thanks to the event, more than 1,000 families in South Florida will have a warm Thanksgiving meal.

