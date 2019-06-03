Miami Marlins select Vanderbilt OF Bleday with 4th pick in 2019 MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (WSVN) – The Miami Marlins have selected Vanderbilt University outfielder JJ Bleday with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Bleday, who is from Panama Beach, Fla., has hit for a .353 average with 26 homeruns and 68 RBIs for the Commodores in 2019.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, the Miami Marlins select OF J.J. Bleday from Vanderbilt University. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/1ZtQqZa2zp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 3, 2019

The left-handed hitter will play for Vanderbilt when they play in the NCAA Super Regional on June 7 in Nashville, Tenn.

He was previously drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 39th round in the 2016 MLB Draft.

