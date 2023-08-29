MIAMI (WSVN) - The face of Major League Baseball is doing it big. Miami Marlins player Jazz Chisholm Jr. was seen on the red carpet to promote the launch of his new foundation.

Hosting the star-studded event on Monday, Chisholm received love from many of his pro-athlete friends such as newcomers Marlins Josh Bell and Jake Burger.

Both of them said that playing with Chisholm was big reason as to why they were excited to join the team.

Also in attendance was Dolphins player Brandon Jones.

The reason for the event was for Chisholm to give back to the game that gave him so much, especially in the Bahamas.

“We were talking about this for when I started playing professional baseball and I told my agent, I told him and I said, ‘Listen, as soon as I can make it happen, I want to make it happen,” Chisholm said. “It’s been in the works for four years, three and a half years right now. I mean, they’ve been doing a great job, especially to get it launched now around this time where I’m kind of established in the big leagues now and I can actually go back and help make an impact on the kids in my community, especially in the Bahamas and in Miami.”

During the event, Chisholm’s grandmother, who introduced him to baseball, is expected to speak.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.