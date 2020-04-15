Miami Marlins partner with local organizations to help feed local community

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have partnered with local non-profit organizations to help feed families across South Florida.

A long line of cars could be seen from 7Skyforce at a Farm Share drive-thru distribution site at 6100 NW 2nd Ave. on Wednesday. Cars began lining up at around 3 a.m., and the food distribution began at around 10 a.m.

“We do have a lot of demand right now,” Luis Dickson, Farm Share’s Community Distribution Coordinator, said. “We have been hosting events sometimes twice a day.”

The food handed out on Wednesday included chicken, canned goods and fruit to feed 2,000 people. Ark of the City and the Marlins played a major role with this food distribution.

The Marlins participated to honor Jackie Robinson, a baseball icon who on April 15, 1947 broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

“Today, the baseball community is celebrating Jackie Robinson, and it’s an important day,” Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director Rocky Egusquiza said. “He cared about citizenship, and that’s what we’re showing the community: that we care about them, and we’re doing our part through the Home Plate Relief Fund.”

While food was being distributed at that site, the Marlins went around the community to hand out badly needed food. The team worked with the Knowledge is Power Program Sunrise Academy to provide home food delivery for 30 families in the Liberty City neighborhood.

“Our mission is to provide nutritious, healthy food and personal hygiene products,” Bridge to Hope Executive Director Vanessa Tisley said. “We’re bringing things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer and personal products, along with meat, vegetables and shelf-stable products to help families during this time of COVID crisis, so that they can safely shelter in place.”

As the need for more meals continues, the food distribution will be open every Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. across the street from Miami Edison Senior High School.

“At the Miami Marlins Foundation, we wouldn’t be able to do the work we do for the community without the support of our ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and our CEO, Derek Jeter,” Egusquiza said. “We’re proud to do our part. We’re from the community, and we want to help out.”

