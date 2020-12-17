Miami Marlins offering weekly COVID-19 saliva tests to community partners

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are pitching in to help stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

Throughout the pandemic, the Miami Marlins have stepped up to distribute food to members of the community, but now the team is helping out by donating COVID-19 saliva tests to several local centers.

7News cameras were at the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade on Thursday when the first testing event was held.

“Continuing our commitment to the community, and with the support of Major League Baseball, we’re able to provide COVID-19 saliva tests to our community partners such as the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade,” said Miami Marlins Assistant Director of Communications Jon Erik Alvarez. “It helps them continue to function and provide a safe space for the kids to come out and play.”

Each week, 50 COVID-19 saliva tests will be provided to the Marlins’ community partners which include Alpha Charter of Excellence, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, CNC, Knowledge is Power Program Miami and the Overtown Youth Center.

Approximately 300 total tests will be distributed to the partners each week.

“It allows for their staff, for the families and for the kids of the community to get tested, to know that they have a safe space for them to come,” said Alvarez.

The tests will be conducted weekly through Spring of 2021.

