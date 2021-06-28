SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have launched a Surfside relief fund by committing $200,0000 to kick it off.

The Marlins Surfside Relief Fund was created on Monday and Marlins Principal Owner and Chairman Bruce Sherman made the first donation with a $50,000 personal contribution.

The founder and CEO of loanDepot, Anthony Hsieh, also made a $50,000 personal donation.

Miami Marlins Foundation officials said the organization will make an additional $25,000 contribution.

LoanDepot also pledged a $25,000 donation and will join the Marlins in matching the next $50,000 contributed to the fund.

Those who would like to contribute to the fund can visit Marlins.com/Surfside.

Sherman and Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a joint statement reading, “Our community remains saddened by the horrific tragedy last week in Surfside and the terrible loss that our neighbors have endured. The grief and lasting sorrow from this incident will be difficult to overcome, but our hope is that these funds can assist those directly impacted. We are appreciative of our partners at loanDepot and Founder/CEO Anthony Hsieh for joining us in these efforts, and we continue to thank the rescue workers for their tireless efforts during the search and rescue process.”

As of Monday evening, 11 people were confirmed dead in the collapse, and 150 people remain unaccounted for.

