MIAMI (WSVN) - Marlins fans can now enjoy an all-inclusive ballpark experience with the debut of the Béisbol Bundle at loanDepot Park.

Priced from $52, the All-You-Can-Eat ticket offers premium seating on the Legends Level (Sections 201-204) along with unlimited access to “Fire Eats” and non-alcoholic beverages at the Caliente Grill Concession Stand (Section 202) until the end of the 7th inning.

The Caliente Grill’s menu features a range of ballpark classics with a fiery 305 twist, including hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos with cheese, chili nachos, cheeseburgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, sodas, and water. Alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase at the adjacent bar.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new All-You-Can-Eat Seats, offering a one-of-a-kind experience at loanDepot Park,” said Tiago Pinto, Marlins Chief Marketing Officer. “Marlins Béisbol has something for everyone, and now even more for fans looking to feast all game long while cheering on the Marlins!”

The festivities kick off as the Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day, Thursday, March 28, at 4:10 p.m. Fans can secure their reservation here.

For groups of 10 or more, the option to upgrade to a Fiesta Suite (located behind Sections 201-204) is available, providing the same All-You-Can-Eat access along with a private suite to watch the game.

