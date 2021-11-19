MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins sharing the spirit of the season.

The team’s foundation hosted its 13th annual home plate meals Thanksgiving distribution event.

With the help of Feeding South Florida, families received around 25 pounds of food, including a Thanksgiving turkey.

Cars lined up as volunteers and Marlins players handed out the meals.

“We look forward to this. You know, when you have the platform that we have as an organization, it’s important that we use it to give back,” said Derek Jeter.

“I think it’s extremely important, being out here. I think it’s a great opportunity. It definitely means a lot to the community, a lot of people from around here come, and we help them out,” said Jesus Luzardo.

A total of 20,000 meals were given out to families during the event.

