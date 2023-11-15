MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins paid a special tribute to U.S. veterans by hosting the 8th Annual Veterans Thanksgiving Luncheon at LoanDepot Park this afternoon.

Miami-Dade County police chiefs took on the role of servers, offering meals to over 300 military veterans and active-duty members.

“We’re here today celebrating all the veterans in the area, commemorating, getting together, having some food, running into veterans we hadn’t seen in some years. I came to this the last two years in a row, and it’s always been wonderful,” said Veteran James Haritos.

The Marlins organize this event annually as a gesture of gratitude to veterans for their service, bringing the community together ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

