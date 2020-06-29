Miami Marlins hand out masks, meals to 500 families

MIAMI (WSVN) - As COVID-19 continues to rock South Florida, the Miami Marlins are helping out the community by handing out masks and meals to hundreds of families.

7News cameras captured drivers pulling up to the drive-thru distribution center at Marlins Park, Monday afternoon.

The event was hosted by the team and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

Miami Marlins ambassador Gaby Sánchez said that with the pandemic catching so many residents off guard, they were compelled to step up to the plate and help these families.

“Nobody expected this pandemic to come in, and the Marlins have grabbed hold and said, ‘Hey, we do need to help out that local community,'” he said.

Organizers said 500 families pulled up to the park for the food and mask distribution.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Miami Marlins Foundation has donated nearly 350,000 meals to families in need.

