(WSVN) - In four weeks, Major League Baseball will kick off the season. For the Marlins and the rest of the league, just getting back on the diamond is all that matters.

The 99-day lockout has come to a close and Major League Baseball is officially back.

“I’m super excited, honestly,” said Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm. “There’s nothing like baseball and, you see, I’m here back on the next day that they said it was allowed, so I’m just jacked up and ready to go.”

Chisholm was so pumped up to go back to work, he made sure to start a spark on Thursday night in the Marlins’ players group chat.

“Right off the bat, you know,” he said. “I’m the first person to get in there. I mean, it was great seeing everybody again today, man. It was so fun seeing everybody give out the hugs, you know. Missed these guys, man. They’re family.”

While the Marlins hit the field on Monday, JCJ had a good amount of company at the team’s spring training facility on Friday.

“It’s good to be back, to be out here — fans, everything back, it’s all you can ask for,” said Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper. “I’m glad it all came together and we get to finish 162 games, because that was big for a lot of people. Just to play a full season in front of everybody.”

Despite an April 7 start to the season rather than March 31, somehow the MLB will squeeze all 162 games into a schedule.

“It’s five years a piece again,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “I’m glad that worked out. It’s just good to get back on the field. Now, we move on to baseball, excited that we can move forward.”

The Marlins will start the season at San Francisco on April 8 with their home opener taking place April 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

