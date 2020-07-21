Miami Marlins donate meals to front-line workers at local hospitals

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are helping front-line workers by delivering meals to local hospitals, days before they’re set to return to the diamond.

Before they step up to the plate, the team and its foundation stepped up by donating meals to nurses and other healthcare workers.

The first stop on Tuesday was Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“The work that all of our front-line workers are doing during this difficult time is incredible, and we want to acknowledge their efforts,” said Rocky Egusquiza, executive director of the Miami Marlins Foundation.

“Yes, we are working very hard, but this ‘thank you’ really puts a smile in our hearts,” said JMH nurse Karen Strauss.

To date, the Marlins and their foundation have distributed more than 350,000 meals in the community.

