HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins comforted children who need it the most after teaming up with AutoNation.

The team donated about $33,000 from their Strikeout Cancer Initiative to Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital in Hollywood.

Miami Marlins players stood side by side with children battling cancer and their families thanks to a partnership with AutoNation.

“Just being able to help out these families and these kids anyway possible,” said Marlins player Jesus Luzardo. “Just seeing the smiles on their faces when they see a Major League Baseball player, whether it’s a couple words of encouragement or a picture or a high-five, I feel like it changes their day, so anything we can do to help is what we’re here for.”

“It’s critical. You know, the idea of having to encounter an unfortunate circumstance like that is just heartbreaking and for those of us who can do something about it, we’re trying our best,” said Thomas Szlosek, CFO of AutoNation.

The team also delivered care packages filled with goodies to help lift the children’s spirits on their road to recovery.

