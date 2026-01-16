MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins claimed right-hander Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Bido was designated for assignment Monday along with infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to make room on the 40-man roster after the Rays acquired infielder Brett Wisely and left-hander Ken Waldichuk from Atlanta.

The 30-year-old Bido spent seven seasons in the minors before making his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2023. In parts of three major league seasons with the Pirates (2023) and Athletics (2024-25), he went 9-3 with a 5.07 ERA, allowing 191 hits, 82 walks and striking out 179 in 58 appearances.

The Los Hidalgos, Dominican Republic, native was signed by the Pirates as a free agent on March 14, 2017.

Bido went 2-5 with a 5.87 ERA with one save with the Athletics last season.

