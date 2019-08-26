Miami Marlins and Home Plate meals program host “Feeding a Need” initiative

(WSVN) - The Miami Marlins hosted a “Feeding a Need” initiative where they donated food to the community.

The baseball organization brought fresh food to Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) Charter School in Miami on Monday.

As part of the Marlin’s impact week, the Marlins teamed up with the Home Plate meals program and gave back.

“I think it’s all about the kids,” said Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz. “We look back at how we got here and how we achieved our goal, all we’re trying to do here is try to fulfill their dreams as well.”

On top of helping students in need to get food, some Marlins players sat down with seniors and talked about the nine values that Jackie Robinson said he lived his life by.

Among those values, teamwork and courage top the list.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.