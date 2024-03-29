MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have partnered with Burger King to offer fans a free Whopper Jr. following each home win.

Fans can redeem their complimentary sandwich via the Burger King app at participating restaurants in Miami-Dade and Broward counties on the day after the winning game, the Marlins said in a news release.

The offer requires BK Royal Perks account registration and is exclusively valid at participating Miami-Dade and Broward County Burger King restaurants, expiring at midnight the day after the victorious game.

The Marlins will also be catering to fandom with a buy one, get one free Marlins ticket promotion.

Throughout the season, Burger King guests at participating Miami-area locations will have the opportunity to scan a QR code, enabling them to capitalize on the BOGO deal.

