(WSVN) - Oseas De Leon, a technology teacher at Miami Lighthouse who was featured in a previous 7Spotlight, has achieved a significant milestone by making it onto the 2024 USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team.

The 45-year-old is among the seven players with visual impairments chosen for the team, representing Florida as the sole player from the state.

Blind soccer, which relies on a rattling ball and constant communication, ensures fairness among players by requiring them to wear eye shades to prevent any potential advantage from perceiving light.

Goalkeepers, who are not blind, contribute through verbal commands along with coaches.

