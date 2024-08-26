CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes start their season ranked 19th in the country and with Cam Ward as the ACC preseason offensive player of the year. However, the Canes have to get it done in the win column and cannot give up games due to mistakes that happened last season.

7News’ Mike DiPasquale sat down with head coach Mario Cristobal to outline expectations ahead of week one.

Mike DiPasquale: “Joining me, University of Miami head football Coach Mario Cristobal. Mario, we’ve known each other a long time. I know you’re a busy guy, so thanks for making the time.”

Mario Cristobal: “It’s good to see you, brother. Welcome.”

Mike DiPasquale: “Two years ago, we’re in this building, they announced you as a new head coach and I remember that day you saying, ‘It’s going to take time.’ The U is not back yet. How close are you now?”

Mario Cristobal: “Well, when we chose to come back to Miami, when we had the honor and the privilege to be selected to come back to Miami, we knew Miami had gotten here. It didn’t get here overnight to a situation where it needed drastic change at every level. So we knew getting it out of that place was not going to be an overnight process either. And that’s OK with us. And we feel we’re closer and closer, and closer. We feel strongly about the group of guys that we have. I know that hard work works, and hard work and good people make special things happen, and Miami is on its way to doing special things.”

Mike DiPasquale: “I remember from FIU to Oregon, it’s important for you to bring in the type of player that fit your system. And I keep hearing the guys that will follow Mario. Are you starting to get those guys here?”

Mario Cristobal: “Yeah, I mean, football in 150, 200 years hasn’t changed. It takes tough-minded, hard-working individuals that are willing to compromise, you know, me for the team. And as we’ve certainly accumulated a lot of like-minded individuals that are high-level competitors that want to win, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Mike DiPasquale: “You talked about players that want to win. Cam Ward has already come out. First year, he wants to not only not be a leader of the offense, but be a leader of this team. Is this the type of player you knew you would have when you brought him in here?”

Mario Cristobal: “Cam Ward is the right type of guy because it’s not just talk. The way he approaches practice on a daily basis, the way he approaches workouts, what he is as a teammate. As a guy that people depend upon because he knows what he’s doing, he knows how to do it, he knows why we’re doing it that way, and he’s willing to invest time with others to make sure they know why as well and help make them better. That’s why Cam is the right type of guy.”

Mike DiPasquale: “We had some periods of being a bumpy road last season. So for the players that are coming back and the coaching staff, what did you learn that you can bring into this season?”

Mario Cristobal: “Well, those are painful steps that you cannot skip. They come with football, unfortunately. And you learn from them. You face them. You admit your faults. You look at the areas where you could be better, and you attack them, and you work at them, right? And you do it as an entire organization. That’s the best part about this team right now. No one really gets offended. Does that make sense? If it’s wrong when you win, it’s wrong when you lose, right? I mean, you can’t choose when it’s right and when it’s wrong. Wrong is wrong, right is right. So the emphasis is on making sure that we’re doing things the right way all the time, giving ourselves the best chance for winning.”

Mike DiPasquale: “I know that you’re an intense guy. You put in a lot of hours. You love this place. Is it still fun when you know that there’s, let’s be frank, there’s pressure on you and this program?”

Mario Cristobal: “Well, I mean, the word pressure, for someone like yourself in the media, is something that is just not part of the DNA that we have. It’s just not. We play and we coach football because we love the sport and we’re relentless competitors. And we left a great situation, we’re winning championships to come to Miami and get Miami to winning championships. That’s self-determination and expectation. And anyone that is too thin skin, that’s a little bit faint of heart, does not belong in this process and cannot be part of this process.”

Mike DiPasquale: “Let me ask you, finally, you open up in the swamp against the Gators, 90,000 fans, you know the atmosphere. Is that what you wanted for this team right out of the gate?”

Mario Cristobal: “Awesome opportunity. And as we head into game one, opponent one prep, I’m sure we’ll get a lot of questions regarding the opponent. We always look it as a tremendous opportunity, tremendous challenge, and we’re all about preparation. That’s all we’re talking about.”

Mike DiPasquale: “Best luck against the Gators.”

Mario Cristobal: “Good seeing you, brother.”

