COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WSVN) The Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the College Football Playoffs Saturday afternoon.

The game will be hosted in College Station, Texas, and while the crowd will be mainly Texas A&M fans, many Hurricanes fans will also attend.

“My prediction is that Miami is gonna win, 27-21, no matter what,” said Freddie “Canefreak” Vazquez. “Miami’s confidence is high, and the players are on the high right now so they know they can move forward.”

“Then I saw Miami, and I was like, I ain’t got this, so this is it,” said Hayden Phelps, a Texas A&M fan.

Miami Hurricanes players also shared their thoughts and excitement for the big game.

“This team is excited to compete, we’re excited to go out there and show the product and the brand of what the U is, again, we’ve been preparing our butt off and we’re ready to go compete,” said Carson Beck, a quarterback for the Hurricanes.

“We need to go after it now, you know we can’t afford, this is not no normal regular season game, this is the playoffs.” said Francis Maguigoa, the Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle. “One mistake can, you know, can end it for everyone.”

“They have great fans, great stadium, just a matter of blocking out the noise and just playing in between the lines, and locking in,” said Wesley Bissanthe, a Miami Hurricanes linebacker.

“It’s the moment I came for and knowing the program was the way it was, and now we’re gonna boot it up and really grinded it out, and now we made it.” said Reuben Bain Jr., the Miami Hurricanes defensive end.

A pregame show will air live at 11:30 on ABC Miami Channel 18, with the main game airing at noon, also on ABC Miami.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.