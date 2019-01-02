Miami Hurricanes introduce Manny Diaz as 25th head coach

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes held an introductory press conference to present its 25th head coach, Manny Diaz.

Diaz was presented with a Canes game jersey with his last name and the number 25 on it.

He received a warm reception from the press as he laid out his vision for the future of the team.

On Sunday, head coach Mark Richt announced his sudden retirement after three seasons.

Within hours, Diaz, who had taken a head coaching job at Temple, told Miami he would accept their offer to be the head coach in a reported five-year deal.

Now the hard work begins after a disappointing 7-6 season for the Canes.

“The University of Miami is a place that has very high standards,” Diaz told reporters. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that we play up to the standards of those that went before us. Accountability has consequences. Unfortunately, that’s just the way the world works.”

Diaz was fired up at times for the Canes as spring practice is right around the corner.

“For us to be truly demanding of greatness of our players, we have to be demanding of greatness amongst ourselves,” Diaz said. “Our guys understand that when they come back in January, that we’re going to hold them all to the standards that those came before us set. Those that can live up to that will usually lead us to great things.”

7’s Mike Dipasquale reminded him that the season kicks off Aug. 31 in Orlando against the Florida Gators. He responded with a smile and said, “that’s why you come to the U — to be tested right away.”

