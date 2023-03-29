CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes are on their way to Houston, Texas where they will compete in the Final Four. Also joining them in the finals is Florida Atlantic University.

On Wednesday, the Hurricanes were given a send-off by fans as they continue to look for a magic run during the NCAA tournament.

Hurricanes Coach Jim Larrañaga gave the team a pep talk before their 40-minute practice.

The team advanced after beating Texas and overcoming a 13-point deficit in the Elite Eight.

After beating Texas, the Hurricanes will now face the University of Connecticut Saturday night for a shot to play in Monday night’s championship game.

“We really don’t care because just about every team we’ve played, other than Drake, we’ve been the underdog, and that’s hard for me to understand when we’re ACC regular season champs, and I think the ACC is the best conference in America,” Larrañaga said.

“I feel like being an underdog, we play underdog this whole year, I feel, and it’s just another game as an underdog, and it just feels like the last game, Texas and Houston,” said Isaiah Wong, Hurricanes guard.

Larrañaga told 7News that once the team arrives in Houston, at around 4 p.m., they will have meetings, film study and then they will have a big steak dinner with the team.

On Thursday, the team will get to work, practicing and getting ready to play UConn in Saturday’s second game in the Final Four.

