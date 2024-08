The Miami Hurricanes are preparing for a showdown in “The Swamp.”

The players were bound for Gainesville, Friday afternoon.

The Number 19 ranked Canes take on the University of Florida Gators on Saturday to open their season.

It’s one of the nation’s longest college football rivalries.

Kick off is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

