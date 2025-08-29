MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against longtime rival Notre Dame at the Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, promising an electric atmosphere and fierce competition.

For the first time since 2017 the Miami Hurricanes are going head-to-head with Notre Dame but this isn’t just a blast from the past, rather a top 10 showdown with national implications right out the gate.

“We are driven by a common goal, you know, everyone has individuals goals but this team is very purpose driven and they want to win,” said Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristoball.

The Canes enter rank 10 while Notre Dame, fresh off a run to the National Title Games last January, rank No.6.

However, built for the spotlight, the Canes squad remain unshaken as they said they know what’s at stake when the field lights come on Sunday.

“I am very excited for this I mean Notre Dame is one hell of a team. They don’t have an off button, so it’s going to be all four quarters of fun and competition, so I am really excited for Hard Rock they’re coming down here and these are one of the games you sign up for, “said Offensive Lineman Francis Mauigoa.

Once dubbed “Catholics vs Convicts” this grudge match was as raw as it gets and has been simmering since the late 1980s, however for today’s players its less about history and more about handling business.

“It’s just another football game right, it’s another opportunity to go compete. Another opportunity to have fun and go and enjoy playing with my brothers, playing with my teammates and ultimately getting to finally show what we’re capable of,” said Quarterback Carson Beck.

Leading the Canes into battle is veteran Quarterback Carson Beck, a battled-tested transfer who is no stranger to prime-time pressure.

“The core of our team has experience and we feel that when you have the type of game experience those guys had big moments don’t phase you. They came here to Miami to have that opportunity and Carson of course has been in a bunch for those,” said Cristoball.

The countdown to the kickoff is on but the Canes aren’t the only game the stadium will host as preparations are underway for the Orange Blossom Classic where Florida A&M Rattlers will face the Howard Bison on Saturday at 4 p.m.

