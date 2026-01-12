FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating after University of Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald was robbed at gunpoint while attending a party at an Airbnb in Florida City, authorities said.

Police said several subjects armed with assault-style rifles entered the rental home early Saturday and robbed Fitzgerald of jewelry.

Fitzgerald was not the host of the party nor the person who rented the property, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives are actively working the case, but no suspect information has been released at this time, police said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

