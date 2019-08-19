Miami Hurricanes fans attend pep rally in Wynwood ahead of big game against Florida Gators

MIAMI (WSVN) - University of Miami Hurricanes fans are getting ready for this weekend’s big game against the University of Florida Gators.

Wynwood smelled like smoked gators as the spirited rivalry played out at J Wakefield Brewing.

In honor of the first college football game of the season, the owner teamed up with Hate Mondays Tavern and Dyme Lyfe to throw a pep rally.

An appropriate food item was on the menu: alligator.

“Gators ain’t got no chance,” said … “We eat ’em right now.”

The Hurricanes and Gators kick-off the college football season at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando this Saturday.

