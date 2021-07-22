MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday night and is now facing a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Police said Williams was involved in a fight with his ex-girlfriend who is 31 weeks pregnant.

According to the arrest report, he grabbed the victim by her hair and threw her to the ground multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Williams is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

The Hurricanes released the following statement on Williams’ arrest:

“We are aware that football student-athlete Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was immediately suspended from all team activities.”

