MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday night and is now facing a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

The team has released the following statement on Williams’ arrest:

“We are aware that football student-athlete Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was immediately suspended from all team activities.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.