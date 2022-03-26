(AP) — Miami Hurricanes (26-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (31-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC teams. Miami has a 7-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Charlie Moore is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Hurricanes. Kameron McGusty is averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

