Miami Hurricanes’ 2020 game schedule released

(WSVN) - The 2020 season schedule for the University of Miami’s Hurricanes Football Team has been released.

The announcement on Thursday morning comes one day before the Canes’ first fall practice.

The full 2020 season schedule is as follows:

9/10 vs UAB at Hard Rock Stadium

9/19 away at Louisville, K.Y

9/26 vs FSU at Hard Rock Stadium

10/10 away at Clemson, S.C.

10/17 vs Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium

10/24 vs Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium

11/6 away at NC State, Raleigh, N.C.

11/14 away at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.

11/21 vs Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium

11/28 away at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem, N.C.

12/5 vs UNC at Hard Rock Stadium

The first game scheduled for Sept. 10 will be the only non-conference game the team will play.

The 📅 is officially here! Home schedule 👀 Rest of the schedule: https://t.co/mkKDHJyQ0L pic.twitter.com/lxxhAvwrvC — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 6, 2020

It remains unclear how many fans will be able to attend the games.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.