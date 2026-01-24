MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2026 Reserve Cup brought world-class padel players to Miami for the weekend, led by team captains Derek Jeter and Jimmy Butler.

Five-time World Series champion and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler will lead their padel teams in a weekend packed with high-stakes matches over three days at Reserve Miami Seaplane Base.

Jeter credited Reserve Padel founder and CEO Wayne Boich for the growing popularity of padel.

“Miami’s like a, well first of all, it’s an international city, this is the place where big events do well. You know, what Wayne [Boich] has been able to do is turn this into a big event, he’s got top players in the world. No better place to do it than Miami,” said Jeter.

Singer 50 Cent kicked off the start of the tournament with an opening night post-match party, Thursday.

The event runs through Jan. 24.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Reserve Cup at Reserve Miami Seaplane

1000 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Website

