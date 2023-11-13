MIAMI (WSVN) - Ennio Yappor, the 17-year-old quarterback from Miami Norland Senior High School, is challenging football norms and set to break records. Displaying a linebacker’s build and an unmatched heart on the field, Yappor aims to redefine quarterback standards and leave a lasting legacy for Norland.

Despite standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 225 pounds, Yappor is determined to redefine standards with his exceptional skills and heart on the field.

“One of the main things in me is that I have heart,” expressed Yappor. “I’ll forever fight and I’ll forever continue to fight. I fear no man. I feel like, when I have that attitude when I go into games just thinking that, ‘If I do my best,’ I know how I could perform.”

Since he started playing football, Yappor is on pace to shatter the Miami-Dade County passing record, held by Taron “Tiger” Dickens.

“A standard I really wanna change that the game is changing, that sometimes a quarterback doesn’t have to be 6’2 [or] 6’3 and the most solid build,” said Yappor. “Maybe a quarterback could be a shorter or stronger guy . I just wanna change the standard to show that no matter what people say about you, no matter how you are, if you are capable of doing it and you have your own thing, be good at it and continue to strive for it. Tell people why you can do it.”

Facing criticism for his height since starting as a varsity quarterback in eighth grade, Yappor’s strength and dedication to the game have propelled him to amass impressive passing yards.

Coach Daryle Heidelburg praises Yappor’s unique attributes, emphasizing his strength and resilience.

“He is built stocky, almost like Jalen Burks,” said Heidelburg. “He’s very strong in the lower body. He does take his weight room seriously. One of the strongest guys on the team. I think that fuels him — the fact that so many people doubt him and they wanna place him in this box.”

Just 190 yards away from history, Yappor, a junior, is proving his doubters wrong and eyeing a legacy for Norland High.

“For him, it’s more so of proving everybody wrong,” said a coach. “For years he’s been the kid who, people say, isn’t a quarterback r won’t be a quarterback. I think numbers don’t lie. That’s the truth of life. whenever you look at numbers, they always tell the truth. People lie, men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.”

Teammates recognize him as the best quarterback, anticipating a future filled with success and potential state championships for Norland.

“We’re trying to build something for him for next year,” said a teammate. “Even though I’m a senior, I’m trying to make him leave a legacy for Norland so when we win the state champions this year, I want him to win another one next year so, I feel like he’s gonna be one of the best quarterbacks to leave out of Dade County.”

Yappor has over 2,200 yards rushing, including 29 touchdowns on the ground. Hopefully, all of his stats can lead the Norland Vikings to their first state title since 2011.

