ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is out of the starting lineup for their game against the Atlanta Hawks due to persistent pain in his right foot.

Dragic is active but not expected to play Saturday night after a cortisone shot earlier in the week did not provide sufficient relief.

Forward Justise Winslow is moving into the lineup for his first start of the season. Rodney McGruder is moving from forward to join Josh Richardson in the backcourt.á

Dragic’s status for Miami’s next game at Detroit on Monday is not known. He is second on the team with 17.7 points per game.

