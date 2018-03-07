Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade visits students at Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has not been shy in his support for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims, and on Wednesday morning, he paid a visit to the school in Parkland.

Stoneman Douglas students shared Wade’s visit on social media, with one student saying, “D WADE JUST CAME TO DOUG.”

D WADE JUST CAME TO DOUG — Lex (@lexforchange) March 7, 2018

DWade is the realest celebrity alive — #DouglasStrong (@NickSwerve) March 7, 2018

Joey Pelose said this was the greatest moment of his life.

In a speech to several students, Wade said in part, “I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired.”

Wade became attached to the news surrounding the mass shooting after Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 victims, was buried in a Miami Heat jersey bearing Wade’s name and number. Since then, Wade has written Oliver’s name on his shoes and even hit a game-winning shot, which he dedicated to Oliver and his family.

