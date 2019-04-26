Miami Heat’s Dragic hands out free lunches at Doral Chick-fil-A

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Customers at a Doral fast-food restaurant were surprised when they learned the Miami Heat and a star player had paid for their lunches.

The drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A near Northwest 107th Avenue and 41st Street might be the last place you would expect to find Heat guard Goran Dragic handing out a food order.

“I just try to surprise people and try to be here, pay the food for them and try to remind them that there’s something every day,” Dragic said.

Dragic is not giving up his day job in the NBA, but on this day, he took part in the Random Acts of Heat, Friday.

The franchise has done this throughout South Florida since 2013.

The message is simple: Show kindness to others.

None of the customers knew Dragic would be at the restaurant to pay for their meal.

“It’s a good thing,” Christine Rodriguez said. “I mean, everyone should be doing that all day, every day.”

Having Dragic at the restaurant seems to have encouraged others to help those less fortunate.

“Something positive, I don’t know, maybe donate to an organization or something,” a customer said.

In the past, the Heat stepped in to help a local veterans center after their food bank was broken into.

They also replaced stolen computers at South Florida elementary school.

It’s all about helping the community in a positive way.

