(WSVN) - Miami might have the most unique blend of sports, music, and entertainment, all three are tied together creating game experiences that people love. 7Sports celebrates a pioneer in the Miami sports and entertainment space, that is now giving back to the next generation.

Special guest DJ Irie joins 7News Sports Xtra, bringing sports, music, entertainment together, and giving back to the community hosting his 19th annual Irie Weekend for charity.

Josh Moser: ” The city loves you so much, and for those who don’t know, he was the original NBA in arena DJ. He’s created so many jobs, the first, the original.”

DJ Irie, Irie Weekend Host: “That’s pretty amazing to think about it, man. A lot of people don’t realize, you know, it was started in the 1999-2000 season. Like, that feels like forever ago.”

Josh Moser: “The real reason we’re here, we’ve got it all over your shirt, we’ve got it on your hat, we’ve got Irene Weekend. Oh, this whole thing! This whole thing? Best weekend of the year.”

DJ Irie: “It’s a great time, and I cannot believe we’re sitting here talking about the 19th. It would have been 22. We took a two-year hiatus because of COVID, obviously, but we’re back, we’ve been back. It’s the 19th. It’s really surreal to think, you know, where we started. Where we are now and the fact that we’re still going strong, it’s unbelievable. All because of the support of the community. Only in Miami can something like this thrive and happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Josh Moser: “Big brothers, big sisters, that’s who you’re doing this for. We’ve got golf, we’ve got dinner, we’ve got tennis, we’ve just got the full weekend ready.”

DJ Irie: “So obviously we’re kicking it off Friday, October 3rd, at our home, the Miami Beach Golf Club. This year’s gonna be really, really interesting because my man Jamie Foxx is coming out to play. Golf is amazing and I enjoy golf. I have zero golf skills, but tennis is a whole other thing. That’s my game, and yes, I have skills. So we’re going to do what’s called the Game, Set, and Give Pro-Am that’s happening at Flamingo Tennis Center on Miami Beach. Come out and check it out and at least, you know, if you like tennis, come be a part of it.

Josh Moser: “We’ve got a lot of people watching at home, a lot of them can’t be there, but how do they support if they just want to help the cause?”

DJ Irie: “Sure. Well, number one, log on to iriefoundation.org, you’ll see the work that we’re doing you’ll see our partnerships. You know, this community has done so much for me, come log on and see what we’re doing for our community and for our youth. It’s really amazing.”

Josh Moser: “Anything that we can do to help, you are a friend of the program. It’s amazing to see what you’ve built. We’re just excited to help tell your story.”

DJ Irie: “It wouldn’t be what it is without Sports Extra, without WSVN. I mean, you guys have been really, really amazing. Every year, we don’t dial it in, okay? We don’t dial it in. We don’t Zoom it in, whatever. We’re here in studio. It’s that important to us to come out here and sit down with you guys.”

Forget Art Basel, these are the best two days of the year, the 19th annual Irie Weekend takes place Oct. 3-4. Unfortunately, Hurricane Milton cancelled last year’s festivities, so that mean’s double the anticipation for this year.

