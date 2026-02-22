MIAMI (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting, Norman Powell finished with 25 and the Miami Heat beat the Memphis Grizzlies 136-120 on Saturday night.

Tyler Herro finished with 14 points, Bam Adebayo added 13, while Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jacquez Jr. each scored 12 for the Heat. Miami’s Kel’el Ware had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Powell overcame a 2-of-7 performance at the free-throw line by converting 10-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-8 on 3-pointers.

Wiggins reached 15,000 career points with his lay-up early in the third quarter.

With the game out of reach late and 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Memphis’ Scotty Pippen Jr. charged at Miami’s Myron Gardner and shoved him near the first row. Both fell to the floor and briefly wrestled before they were separated and ejected.

After leading by five at halftime, the Heat pulled away when they outscored the Grizzlies 39-26 in the third quarter. Powell and Jakucionis each scored nine in the period. Jacquez’s bank shot with 1:19 remaining in the quarter gave the Heat their first 20-point lead at 109-89.

Despite committing 18 turnovers, the Heat finished with 36 assists.

GG Jackson scored a season-high 28 points, Jaylen Wells added 25, Pippen had 18 and Ty Jerome finished with 17 for the Grizzlies, who have lost 11 of 14.

Memphis stayed within distance in the first half by connecting on nine 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies again were without star guard Ja Morant (left elbow sprain), who missed his 13th consecutive game. Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward and Kyle Anderson are all dealing with knee issues and also sat out for Memphis.

Davion Mitchell (illness) and Nikola Jovic (back) didn’t play for the Heat.

Grizzlies: host Sacramento on Monday.

Heat: visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

