MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kaseya Center will debut a series of multi-million-dollar upgrades next month when the Miami Heat host their annual “Red, White & Pink” Game.

The game will be held at the Kaseya Center on Oct. 7.

The improvements include a new scoreboard, lighting, audio system, and retractable seating in the lower bowl.

“We take great pride in providing our employees, guests and community with the best sports and entertainment experience,” said Eric Woolworth, President of the HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “The ‘Home of the HEAT’ will celebrate its 25th anniversary this coming New Year’s Eve and during the past two and a half decades, the Arison family has continued to reinvest in Kaseya Center ensuring it remains a competitive, efficient and award-winning facility. These latest upgrades provide a huge boost to the fan experience no matter where you’re seated inside Kaseya Center.”

The centerpiece of the renovation is a 3D scoreboard resembling the Heat’s flaming ball logo, spanning 2,525 square feet of LED screens.

New lighting will feature a dramatic “boxing ring effect” during games where the hardwood is blanketed in light while the lower and upper bowls are dimmer, while a cutting-edge audio system enhances sound quality with 696,800 watts of power.

Additionally, new retractable seating will increase efficiency during event changeovers by 33%.

