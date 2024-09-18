MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet surprise for a grandmother as she was picked by Miami Heat legend to have her Miami Gardens home upgraded.

Wells Fargo and Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade are the forces behind the beautification. They’re giving Mable Henderson, who is a mother, grandmother and family caretaker, a new sense of peace at home.

“Because it’s not always easy living here but to come home to someone and being able to reach out to an organization that really cares and treats you like family, they’re hard to find. But I’m grateful to rebuild and to Wells Fargo for what they’ve done for me and my family. And for other families that they’re doing it for,” said Henderson.

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem sweated it out alongside several volunteers as he carried furniture, a new grill, appliances, and set up a new patio table for Mable.

“Wells Fargo is involved in this process, Udonis Haslem Foundation has been involved in the housing process, understanding that there is a gap with what the people are making and how much it takes to live and actually live comfortably in South Florida,” said Haslem.

Garden beds and new furniture for an upgraded patio space, are some of the new additions to the Henderson home.

“Earlier this summer we were able to make some critical repairs inside the home, including taking care of some water damage, and other necessary electrical repairs, and today we are doing the finishing touches on the home and we are beautifying the exterior of it,” said Samantha Pryde with Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade.

Haslem says it’s the people, that have fueled his philanthropic work.

“There’s nowhere in the 305 where I don’t feel welcome. There’s nowhere in the 305 where these people don’t extend open arms to me. And when you talk about the opportunities that I’ve had to leave and why I never left it’s because of the people. It’s because of the community. I love these people,” said Haslem.

Now with these new additions, the Henderson home is in full bloom.

“You can have a house, but you gotta turn that house into a home. You gotta make it comfortable for you and your family, that’s inside and out. So yes, I’m very grateful and very happy today,” said Henderson.

The Henderson home was one of three to be selected for upgrades in Miami-Dade County. Now, Mable can focus on another one of her dreams, which is launching a nonprofit organization of her own, to help parents of disabled children.

