PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey broke Allen Iverson’s 76ers franchise record for 3-pointers, finishing with five 3s and 28 points Thursday night in Philadelphia’s 124-117 victory over the Miami Heat.

Maxey also had 11 assists and helped steady the Sixers after they blew a 16-point halftime lead. Joel Embiid had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Kelly Oubre scored 21 points for Philadelphia, which has won three straight after dropping its previous four.

Bam Adebayo had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Tyler Herro scored 25 points for the Heat, who have lost two straight.

Maxey came in with 882 3-pointers, three behind Iverson, and broke the record with 1:38 left in the first quarter. He made all five of his 3s — a career high for a period — and scored 20 points in the first quarter alone. He finished 5 of 12 beyond the arc.

The 25-year-old Maxey has 887 3-pointers midway through his sixth season; Iverson played his first 10 seasons and parts of two more for the Sixers.

Miami took its first lead of the game on a 3 by Herro with 2:44 left, but the Heat didn’t score again. Maxey hit two free throws and then found Kelly Oubre for a 3 to put the Sixers back ahead 121-117. Embiid extended the lead on a 3 with 29.2 seconds remaining.

The Sixers led 73-57 at halftime. Miami rallied to tie it late in the third quarter, and the margin was within single digits the rest of the way.

Up next

Heat: Host Houston on Saturday.

76ers: At Boston on Sunday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.