MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been named to the 2025 NBA All-Star Team, marking his first career selection, the team announced Thursday.

Herro becomes the 11th Heat player to earn All-Star honors, with Miami now represented in 19 of the past 21 All-Star Games.

The 74th NBA All-Star Game is set for Feb. 16 in San Francisco.

Herro, 24, is having a career-best season, averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40% from three-point range. He leads the Heat in multiple categories, including points, assists, and three-pointers made.

Herro has hit a three-pointer in 79 consecutive games, a franchise record and tied for the 12th-longest streak in NBA history.

He also became just the fourth player in Heat history to score at least 15 points in 33 straight games, joining LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Goran Dragić.

The former Sixth Man of the Year recently notched a 30-point, 12-assist, eight-rebound performance against Orlando, becoming the third player in team history to reach those numbers in a game, alongside James and Wade.

