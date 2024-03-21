CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine points in the final 1:24, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.5 on the clock, lifting the Miami Heat to a 107-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Rozier converted a 4-point play before sinking a 26 footer that gave Miami a 105-102 lead. After Georges Niang made two free throws for the Cavaliers, Rozier followed with two of his own with 2.8 seconds remaining.

Darius Garland had a chance to force overtime, but his off-balance, 3-point attempt was off the mark and Cleveland lost its third straight home game.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points and Rozier finished with 24, helping Miami pull within one-half game of Philadelphia for the sixth and final automatic playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Nikola Jovic added 14 points.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and 20 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who are third in the East. Garland scored 20 points, Caris LeVert added 16 points and 12 assists, and Niang had 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland was without three starters in All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), power forward Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain) and small forward Max Strus (right knee strain). Mitchell will have his status updated next week.

All-Star center Bam Adebayo (lower back contusion) and shooting guard Duncan Robinson (back discomfort) were unavailable for Miami. Both saw action Monday in a 98-91 loss at Philadelphia.

“We went through the usual medical evaluation and Bam is just not ready,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ll treat him day by day.”

The Heat built a 54-43 lead in the second quarter — aided by three Cleveland technical fouls in a 4 1/2-minute span — before going into halftime up 61-57. Butler had 20 points for Miami, while Allen paced the Cavaliers with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Cavaliers: At Minnesota on Friday night.

