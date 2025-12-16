MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat’s season of giving continued during their most recent stop at a local organization.

Students and mentors from the team’s School-to-Work program visited the Lotus House Women’s Shelter and the newly built Children’s Village to prepare and serve meals and provide support for residents ahead of the holidays.

The group spent the day assembling holiday gifts, preparing meals, and supporting the teaching team at Urgent Academy, one of the two schools housed within the newly constructed Children’s Village.

Heat staff say this community involvement will help the students in the long run.

“Being able to expose these kids to the right guidance with our staff, as well as the activities that can help them go back home and have a sense of perspective, appreciation, and empowerment to tackle their own obstacles both in the classroom as well as out,” said Erick Torres, Manager of Social Responsibility at Miami Heat.

Under the program, high school students learn career-guiding skills through workshops.

