MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida fans gave their initial reaction to the Jimmy Butler trade from Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors.

In Wynwood Wednesday, fans told 7News they are not crying for his departure, and they are glad the drama is over.

“Basically, what I feel is, if you don’t want to be here, and you’re not happy, you should leave, and I think it’s better for both the player and the team to just move on,” said Heat fan Gaston Rodriguez.

“We’re an organization that wants to win championships. When you want to win championships, there’s no room for drama. We had a lot of fun, but it is definitely time to move on,” said Bailey Losa.

Others said they hope he’ll be happier in California.

“If it didn’t go well here with Pat Riley and the environment that he provided, I don’t think it’s gonna go the best for him. But I wish him the best, and I know we’re gonna do well without him,” said Heat fan Jacob Sokolowski.

Fans were also excited to find out that the team is bringing in new talent for the upcoming season.

“Andrew Wiggins is pretty good. Honestly, I would be happy just getting Wiggins and [Dennis] Schroeder for him, and we got some more stuff so, Kyle Anderson is pretty good. The round pick is always good, so good trade for Miami, in my opinion, actually,” said Luizapa.

Over the past couple of years, Miami has been on a wild ride with Jimmy Butler.

But despite fans shedding no tears for the star player, fans said they do have fond memories of his time playing for the Miami Heat, like when he led the team to two NBA Finals and his famous media day hairdos, such as the day he showed up looking emo with his hair swooped over his face.

Miami fans wish Butler the best at Golden State.

