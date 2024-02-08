MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was nowhere to be seen as the basketball team squared off against the San Antonio Spurs, one day after he was reportedly involved in a car crash where others were injured.

Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Highsmith, an important part of the Heat’s rotation, was not with his teammates during Wednesday night’s game at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

His absence might be related to what happened on Tuesday night, after he left the Kaseya Center following the Heat’s 121-95 win against the Orlando Magic.

Wednesday night, the Heat released a statement that reads in part:

“We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game… Our hearts go out to those who were injured.” Statement from Miami Heat

Published reports indicate Highsmith crashed into someone who was helping another person on the road, critically injuring the victim, who had to have their leg partially amputated.

Reports state Highsmith was not injured, and as of Wednesday, he has not been charged.

Before Wednesday night’s home game with the Spurs, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra took the podium.

“We’re focused on our defensive identity,” he said.

However, Spoelstra said nothing about Highsmith’s absence or the devastating wreck. Media members were also warned not to ask about the incident.

The Heat won Wednesday’s game, defeating the Spurs 116-104.

Highsmith was listed as out on Wednesday for personal reasons. No timetable has been specified for his return to the team.

As of late Wednesday night, it remains unclear where the crash took place, the number of victims and their conditions.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police and the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with all three law enforcement agencies said they were not involved in Tuesday night’s crash and did not respond to it.

